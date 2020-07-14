Sachin Pilot Sacked As Rajasthan Deputy CM, Congress State Unit Chief

NurPhoto via Getty Images Rajasthan Congress President and Deputy Chief Minister Sachin Pilot takes part in a protest 'dharna' against hike in the prices of petrol and diesel, in Jaipur, Rajasthan, India, on June 29, 2020. (Photo by Vishal Bhatnagar/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

JAIPUR — The Congress on Tuesday sacked Sachin Pilot from the posts of Rajasthan’s deputy chief minister and the party’s state unit chief.

Cracking the whip on the rebel party leader, the party also removed his loyalists Vishvendra Singh and Ramesh Meena from the state cabinet.

Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot met Governor Kalraj Mishra immediately after the Congress Legislature Party meeting where the decision to remove the three ministers was taken.