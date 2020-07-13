Pacific Press via Getty Images Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot and Deputy CM Sachin Pilot during this year's Republic Day parade in Jaipur.

Rajasthan deputy chief minister Sachin Pilot has reportedly claimed the support of 25 MLAS who are with him in Delhi, even as Congress on Monday said the party’s doors were open for him and the MLAs should come and discuss issues on party forums. A Congress legislative party meeting is underway at Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot’s resident where party leaders and at least 100 MLAs are gathered, the Indian Express reported.

#WATCH Rajasthan: Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, Congress leaders and party MLAs show victory sign, as they gather at CM's residence in Jaipur.



The Congress Legislative Party meeting has begun. pic.twitter.com/FowLM7CAGA — ANI (@ANI) July 13, 2020

Pilot had on Sunday declared open rebellion, claiming that the Ashok Gehlot-led Rajasthan government was in minority as over 30 Congress MLAs had pledged support to him. In the present 200-member assembly, the Congress has 107 members and the BJP 72. Pilot had been incommunicado for about two days before his announcement, Press Trust of India reported. At 2.30 am on Monday, Rajasthan Congress in-charge Avinash Pande said, “A total of 109 MLAs have signed a letter expressing their trust and support to the government led by Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot and leadership of Sonia Gandhi-ji and Rahul Gandhi-ji.” While politicians speculated Pilot would join the BJP as former colleague Jyotiraditya Scindia had in March, senior Congress leader indicated that his potential exit from the party would a big loss. However, Hindustan Times reported Pilot’s aide as denying his move to the saffron party.

Those trying to downsize Sachin Pilot's achievement in a spectacular single-handed comeback in 2018, please answer 2 questions:

1) Sachin took on the might of the Modi Ji-Amit Shah formidable machine and defeated a 163 strong majority.

2) Mr Gehlot needed to become CM 3rd time? — Sanjay Jha (@JhaSanjay) July 13, 2020

Worried for our party



Will we wake up only after the horses have bolted from our stables ? — Kapil Sibal (@KapilSibal) July 12, 2020