'Who Will Stop The Violence': Twitter Asks CJI SA Bobde After Remarks On CAA Protests

Chief Justice of India SA Bobde said on Thursday said that the Supreme Court would only hear pleas on the Citizenship Amendment Act when “the violence stops”.

CJI Bobde made these remarks when an advocate Vineet Dhanda’s petition to declare the CAA as constitutional came up before it. The Supreme Court has seen over 60 petitions filed before it on the CAA, most of them against the CAA.

Many of the said petitions are to do with the violence in the Jamia Millia University in Delhi, the Aligarh Muslim University and also contend that the CAA is unconstitutional. The court had directed the petitioners to approach the hight courts in respective states.

The petitions were filed after several media reports had shown how the police barged into Jamia and beaten up students, even detained them. Many who were injured were not allowed to get proper medical support.

While Bobde called for the violence to be stopped, media report have also show that much of the violence in the universities was caused by the police. The violence in Jawaharlal Nehru University was by a masked mob, thought to be ABVP members.

Police violence in BJP ruled states like Uttar Pradesh, Karnataka and Assam has led to several deaths. Those arrested by the police have been brutally tortured. The reports about police excesses have been endless. (Read more here, here, here and here).

In light of widespread police brutality, Bobde’s remarks left many disappointed. People took to Twitter calling out the CJI for his perceived apathy.

Here’s what they said: