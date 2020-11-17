S. Yuvarajaa

Kozhikode, KERALA — On the afternoon of October 23, S. Yuvarajaa was at his home in Tirupur, writing software, when the Railway Police Force came knocking on his door. “Did you develop this app?” the policemen asked, pointing to a phone screen displaying Super Tatkal, a phone app developed by Yuvarajaa that books tatkal rail tickets much faster than Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC), the Indian Railways’ famously cumbersome website. When he said ‘yes’, Yuvarajaa, a 32-year-old alumnus of IIT-Kharagpur, was arrested under the Indian Railways Act 1989 for the “unauthorized business of procuring and supplying railway tickets”. Lockdown Poverty And Hostel Policy Push LSR Scholarship Student To Suicide Soon after his arrest, the railway authorities deactivated Super Tatkal and Super Tatkal Pro, which were available on Google Playstore until then. Yuvarajaa spent about a week in jail. Now out on bail and faced with mounting legal fees, Yuvarajaa says he just wants the railways to understand that far from “swindling” users — as the railways have alleged — he just wanted to help rail passengers book their tickets with ease. “I want them to talk to me and find out how the apps can help IRCTC’s ticket-booking operations. I might have been naïve and unaware of consequences when I developed the apps but I had the best of intentions,” Yuvarajaa told HuffPost India. “I have a solution that can effectively address the current issues on the IRCTC website. I would like to help them make their website better so that end users, the passengers, can book tickets easily.” For now, Yuvarajaa and Super Tatkal have become unfortunate case studies of what happens when the software industry’s ethos of digital disruption crashes into India’s famously prickly bureaucracy as epitomised by the 167-year-old Indian Railways. A young coder from a small town who gave up a comfortable job in an aeronautics firm to set up his own business, Yuvarajaa is a poster child for the Indian government’s mission to support digital entrepreneurs of the sort that Prime Minister Narendra Modi exhorts to “take risks” and embark on adventures. Yet, as Yuvarajaa’s arrest shows, the biggest impediment to innovation are his government’s many departments. Yuvarajaa saw himself as an entrepreneur’ but the Railways press release announcing his arrest described him as a “tout”. “Regulatory frameworks, be that of IRCTC or that of any other government institution, should not be bypassed,” said S. Arunachalam, Academic Director of Centre for Innovation and Entrepreneurship, Indian School of Business. “But I think that he should have been warned first to reach an amicable solution.”

From Tirupur to Super Tatkal The story of Super Tatkal has its roots in Yuvarajaa’s journey from a small town in Tamil Nadu to Bengaluru, India’s self-described Silicon Valley. Yuvarajaa comes from a family of farmers— his father worked as one until he died in 2008 and his mother, Eswari, still cultivates the family’s 30 acres of land. Yuvarajaa recalls that he first started programming in BASIC as an 11-year-old. Soon, he developed a love for coding and started considering engineering as a career option when he was introduced to Java in Class XI. In 2007, Yuvarajaa signed up for an aeronautical engineering degree at the Madras Institute of Technology, Tamil Nadu’s premier tech school. Since he had topped Class XII in his district, he had a three-year scholarship of Rs 3,000 per month from the Indian government’s Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO). At MIT-Chennai, Yuvarajaa met others like him who loved coding. “We were a group of people who liked programming. When some of us went on to take up jobs, Yuvarajaa went for higher studies as he was passionate about engineering,” said Akilan, a friend and fellow aeronautical engineer who is currently working in New Jersey. After graduating in 2010 from MIT Chennai, Yuvarajaa joined IIT-Kharagpur for an M. Tech in aeronautical engineering. Again, he had a scholarship, this time for topping the GATE (Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering). Once he finished his IIT course, he joined a firm in Bengaluru. “In aeronautical engineering there are very few private firms which offer jobs. But he got one of the good jobs available in India,” Akilan said. While working in Bengaluru, Yuvarajaa frequently booked tickets to travel home to Tirupur. “It was then that I realised that the IRCTC app is terribly slow. Besides, I always wanted to develop apps and this felt like the right time,” Yuvarajaa told HuffPost India. “So Super Tatkal took shape.” Super Tatkal, launched in 2016, allowed users to prefill their journey details and paste these onto the IRCTC website. This sped up the booking process by about five times the usual time it takes to book tickets on IRCTC website, said Yuvarajaa. The app was buggy at first, he said, but a steady group of users kept sharing their experience. “I went about correcting the bugs and realised that the app was gaining traction,” he said. Super Tatkal was free for the first year. Later, as the maintenance cost of servers increased to Rs 10,000 per month, Yuvarajaa asked for user contributions — but this didn’t help much. He then decided to finance the app through in-app purchases where users were asked to buy a stack of 10 virtual coins for Rs 20. After the first three free bookings, the app charged five coins per transaction — ie, a nominal fee of Rs 10 per booking. The Railway Police claims Yuvarajaa earned Rs 20 lakh through Super Tatkal between 2016 and 2020. This may sound like a big number, but it works out to about Rs 40,000 per month. Yuvarajaa said all his users were aware of the payment model and that he had not cheated anyone into paying.

A screengrab of the Super Tatkal Pro app before it was deactivated.