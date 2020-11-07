S Hareesh Wins JCB Prize for Literature 2020 For 'Moustache'

S Hareesh won the JCB Prize for Literature 2020 for Moustache, translated from Malayalam by Jayasree Kalathil. The winner will receive a cash prize of Rs 25 lakh and an additional Rs 10 lakh will be given to the translator.

“A fluent translation of S Hareesh’s Meesha, Moustache is an amazing feat of maverick novel writing. An immersive experience of the highlights of the Kuttanad region’s history, it lays out – through the story of its marvellous characters — the intricate social history of Kerala. Brilliantly told and evocative, and epitomising everything we stand for, Moustache is a story that needs to be heard,” the jury said in comments about the book.