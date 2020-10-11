How Govt Plans To Roll Out Covid-19 Vaccine, Harsh Vardhan Explains

NEW DELHI — Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan on Sunday said the government has not yet taken a view on granting emergency authorisation to COVID-19 vaccines in India, as and when they become available.

The minister also said that the Feluda paper strip test for SARS-CoV-2 diagnosis could be rolled out in the next few weeks.

Presently COVID-19 vaccines are in various stages of phases 1, 2 and 3, the results of which are awaited, Vardhan said during an interaction with his social media followers on ‘Sunday Samvad’ platform.

“Adequate safety and efficacy data is required for emergency use authorisation, vaccine approval for ensuring patient safety. Further course of action will depend on the data generated,” he underlined.

Categorically denying speculation that the government is prioritising young and working-class for the COVID-19 vaccine for economic reasons, Vardhan said, the prioritisation of groups for COVID-19 vaccine shall be based on two key considerations ― occupational hazard and risk of exposure to infection, and the risk of developing severe disease and increased mortality.

On the issue of how the government plans to roll out the COVID-19 vaccine, he said that it is anticipated that supplies of vaccines would be available in limited quantities in the beginning.

In a huge country like India, it is critical to prioritise vaccine delivery based on various factors such as risk of exposure, comorbidity among various population groups, the mortality rate among COVID-19 cases, and several others,” the minister said.