Two Rockets Fall Inside Baghdad's Green Zone Day After Iran Attack

ASSOCIATED PRESS A few protesters stage sit-in on a bridge leading to the heavily fortified Green Zone, the seat of Iraq's government, during anti-government demonstrations in Baghdad, Iraq, Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2020. Anti-government protesters in Iraq have set fires and closed streets near Baghdad's Tahrir Square during a demonstration against the Iranian missile strike that targeted two military bases in Iraq housing U.S. troops. (AP Photo/Khalid Mohammed)