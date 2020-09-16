The Most (And Least) Risky Activities For Spreading Covid-19

When it comes to spreading Covid, not all activities are created equal. That’s according to a fascinating infographic that’s been shared on social media, charting the riskiest activities that encourage the virus to spread. Club-goers will be sad to see the heat map suggests nightclubs are the ultimate high-risk activity, followed by seeing a concert or play, attending an indoor party, visiting an indoor bar, attending a sports stadium, and going to church. Also considered high risk – but less so than the above activities – is attending a wedding or funeral, hugging or shaking hands, stopping wearing a face mask, going out with someone you don’t know well, visiting an amusement park and eating at a buffet. The graphic, produced by Information Is Beautiful, the brainchild of London-based designer and writer David McCandless, sourced the information from 500 epidemiologists and experts quoted in the media.

Nuthawut Somsuk via Getty Images