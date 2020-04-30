Rishi Kapoor Passes Away: Virat Kohli, Shikhar Dhawan And Other Cricketers Pay Tribute

“Our dear Rishi Kapoor passed away peacefully at 8:45am IST in hospital today after a two-year battle with leukemia. The doctors and medical staff at the hospital said he kept them entertained to the last,” the family said in a statement said.

“He remained jovial and determined to live to the fullest right through two years of treatment across two continents. Family, friends, food and films remained his focus and everyone who met him during this time was amazed at how he did not let his illness get the better of him,” the statement added, PTI quoted.