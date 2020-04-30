9 Iconic Rishi Kapoor Songs To Remember Him By

Veteran actor Rishi Kapoor passed away in Mumbai on Thursday morning, leaving the Hindi film industry shocked. Condolences poured in as the news of the actor’s death was confirmed.

Kapoor started his acting career as a child, making appearances in home productions such as Mera Naam Joker. His first leading role was in the hit film Bobby, alongside Dimple Kapadia. He went on to act in many hit films such as Chandni, Deewana, and Karz among others.

Many of these movies featured songs that were the earworms of their day. Here’s a list to get you started:

1. Main Shayar Toh Nahin, Bobby (1973)

2. Ek Main Aur Ek Tu, Khel Khel Mein (1975)

3. Na Mangoo Sona Chandi, Bobby (1973)

4. Tu Tu Hai Wahi, Yeh Vaada Raha (1982)

5. Hum Tum Ek Kamre Mein Band Ho, Bobby (1973)

6. Meri Umar Ke Naujawano, Karz (1980)

7. Chandni O Meri Chandi, Chandni (1989)

8. Sochenge Tumhe Pyaar Kare Ke Nahi, Deewana (1992)

9. Humne Tumko Dekha, Khel Khel Mein (1975)