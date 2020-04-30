Veteran Actor Rishi Kapoor Dies At 67

- via Getty Images

Veteran actor Rishi Kapoor died in Mumbai, his brother Randhir Kapoor confirmed to the Press Trust of India on Thursday morning. He was 67.

“He is no more. He has passed away,” Randhir told PTI.

The actor is survived by his wife Neetu, son Ranbir and daughter Riddhima.

He had been admitted to HN Reliance hospital on Wednesday, Randhir told PTI.

A statement released by the actor’s family said: “Our dear Rishi Kapoor passed away peacefully at 8:45am IST in hospital today after a two-year battle with leukemia. The doctors and medical staff at the hospital said he kept them entertained to the last.

He remained jovial and determined to live to the fullest right through two years of treatment across two continents. Family, friends, food and films remained his focus and everyone who met him during this time was amazed at how he did not let his illness get the better of him.

He was grateful for the love of his fans that poured in from the world over. In his passing, they would all understand that he would like to be remembered with a smile and not with tears.”

The actor had returned to India last September after undergoing treatment for cancer in the US for almost a year.

Bollywood star Amitabh Bachchan wrote “I am destroyed !” in a now deleted tweet.

T 3517 - He's GONE .. ! Rishi Kapoor .. gone .. just passed away ..

I am destroyed ! — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) April 30, 2020

Kapoor’s family asked fans and well-wishers to follow the laws in force as the India observed a nationwide lockdown to contain the coronavirus outbreak.

Kapoor’s death comes as the Indian film industry mourns the passing of actor Irrfan Khan, who died on Wednesday.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi wrote: “This is a terrible week for Indian cinema, with the passing of another legend, actor Rishi Kapoor. A wonderful actor, with a huge fan following across generations, he will be greatly missed. My condolences to his family, friends & fans all over the world, at this time of grief.”

Saddened to hear that my senior schoolmate at Mumbai's CampionSchool, Rishi Kapoor, whom i competed with in "inter-class dramatics" in 1967-68, has gone to a better world. From the romantic hero of "Bobby"to the mature character actor of his last films, he evolved remarkably. RIP pic.twitter.com/9eyzE0qP38 — Shashi Tharoor (@ShashiTharoor) April 30, 2020

Kapoor had been hospitalised twice in February due to his health issues.

The actor, who has been quite active on social media, hadn’t posted anything on his Twitter account since April 2.