'A Powerhouse Of Talent': PM Modi, Shashi Tharoor, Other Politicians Pay Tribute To Rishi Kapoor

Hindustan Times via Getty Images Actor Rishi Kapoor during an interview on March 10, 2014 in Chandigarh.

Politicians across party lines shared messages of tribute and mourning after veteran actor Rishi Kapoor died in Mumbai on Thursday. He was 67 .

Multifaceted, endearing and lively...this was Rishi Kapoor Ji. He was a powerhouse of talent. I will always recall our interactions, even on social media. He was passionate about films and India’s progress. Anguished by his demise. Condolences to his family and fans. Om Shanti.

Rishi Kapoor’s untimely demise is shocking. An evergreen personality with an always smiling face, he was so full of life that it's difficult to believe that he is no more. A huge loss for the entertainment industry. Let us pray for his soul. Condolences to his family and friends.

Vice President Venkaiah Naidu said, “In his passing away, the nation lost a beloved son and film industry lost a gem.”

Deeply saddened to learn about the demise of veteran Hindi film actor, Shri Rishi Kapoor. The talented actor essayed many roles with aplomb & was popular for his romantic films. In his passing away, the nation lost a beloved son and film industry lost a gem. pic.twitter.com/vpXvfLO29Q

Congress leader Shashi Tharoor, who had studied with Kapoor in school, wrote:

Saddened to hear that my senior schoolmate at Mumbai's CampionSchool, Rishi Kapoor, whom i competed with in "inter-class dramatics" in 1967-68, has gone to a better world. From the romantic hero of "Bobby"to the mature character actor of his last films, he evolved remarkably. RIP pic.twitter.com/9eyzE0qP38

Read: Rishi Kapoor On Lynchings, Communal Politics, Being Abusive On Twitter, And How He Could’ve Been A Better Father

BJP MP Hema Malini, who co-starred with Rishi Kapoor in several films in her acting career, said: