Bollywood Mourns Rishi Kapoor: Tributes Pour In From Rajinikanth, Amitabh Bachchan, Taapsee Pannu And Others

Bollywood was left shocked and in disbelief on Thursday morning with the passing of veteran actor Rishi Kapoor.

Kapoor’s death comes double the shock, only a day after actor Irrfan Khan passed away.

Kapoor was 67 years old. He was unwell and was admitted to the HN Reliance hospital on Wednesday. His brother Randhir said. “He is suffering from cancer and he has some breathing problem, so he has been admitted to the hospital,” Randhir had told PTI.

Amitabh Bachchan, who has starred with him in many movies, announced the news on Twitter.