Ricky Gervais Says Epstein Didn't Kill Himself, Drags Felicity Huffman At Golden Globes

Handout via Getty Images Ricky Gervais speaks onstage during the 76th annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on Jan. 5, 2020, in Beverly Hills, California.

Ricky Gervais began his fifth turn hosting the Golden Globe Awards by dragging Felicity Huffman, calling out the Hollywood Foreign Press Association for being “very, very racist” and declaring that Jeffrey Epstein didn’t kill himself. The British comedian opened Sunday’s show by telling the crowd that he very much did not care and that everyone should just appreciate the jokes because “we’re all going to die soon and there’s no sequel.”

Here is the full monologue given by Ricky Gervais at the #GoldenGlobes:

Not missing a beat, Gervais went after former “Desperate Housewives” star Felicity Huffman for her involvement in the college admissions scandal and subsequent imprisonment. “I came here in a limo and the license plate was made by Felicity Huffman,” he quipped. Gervais went on to compare Joe Pesci to Baby Yoda, blame the lack of diversity at the show on the HFPA being “very, very racist,” and tell everyone that reporter Ronan Farrow is coming for them. Some of the more daring jokes came when he jabbed DiCaprio for consistently dating much younger women and then flat-out declared that the late financier and sex offender Jeffrey Epstein didn’t kill himself. “I know he’s your friend, but I don’t care,” said Gervais.

The comedian was bleeped out more than once during the monologue. During one of a few jokes about the movie, “Cats,” Gervais made an X-rated claim about Dame Judi Dench licking ... something. Another joke about the film dragged James Corden: “The world got to see James Corden as a fat pussy and he was also in the movie ‘Cats.’”

He also implored the celebrities around him to not make any politically charged statements during their acceptance speeches because they’re “in no position to lecture the public about anything.”

