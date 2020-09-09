Many Women Are Taking To Twitter To Express Anger Over Rhea Chakraborty’s Arrest

Rhea Chakraborty’s arrest on Tuesday evening saw, yet again, a huge debate on social media about the veracity of her arrest, the way the media has covered Sushant Singh Rajput’s death, and how a young woman was arrested allegedly over a small quantity of marijuana.

While the facts of the case remained unclear — “sources” have been alleging Chakraborty of everything from using to procuring drugs, without evidence — her lawyer Satish Maneshinde called it a “travesty of justice”.

Many Bollywood celebrities—including some who are silent about other issues—took to Twitter too, to show support for Chakraborty. They tweeted with a photo that carried the message from the T-Shirt Chakraborty was wearing on Tuesday, “Roses are red, violets are blue, let’s smash the patriarchy, me and you.”

The Sushant Singh Rajput Case Bared The Ugly Sexism Of Bollywood-Watching Indians

While some people made a fuss over the T-shirt slogan, many women pointed out how Chakraborty was hounded shamefully by media organisations and social media users who accused her of heinous acts without a shred of proof.

Many women took to Twitter to express their anger over Chakraborty’s arrest, which came after weeks of vilification, and to point out how Indians were still quick to blame a woman. Many others also called it a witch-hunt.