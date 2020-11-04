Hardcore Republicans Scold Trump For Fraud Claim, Declaring Victory

Even dedicated Republicans criticized President Donald Trump for baselessly crying “fraud” and accusing Democrats of trying to steal the election for Joe Biden on Tuesday.

As millions of absentee and mail-in votes were still to be counted in battleground states, Trump told supporters: “We want all voting to stop, we don’t want them to find any ballots at 4 o’clock in the morning and add them to the list. It’s a very sad moment. We will win this, and as far as I’m concerned we already have won.” He even threatened to take the matter to the Supreme Court.

Former GOP New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie said in critical remarks on ABC News that he was speaking as a former U.S. attorney.

“There’s just no basis to make that argument tonight,” he told political analyst George Stephanopoulos. “There just isn’t. All these votes have to be counted that are in now. ... I disagree with what he did tonight. ... There comes a point where you have to let the process play itself out before you judge it to have been flawed.”