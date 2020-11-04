Republic TV Chief Arnab Goswami Arrested; Top BJP Ministers Cry Foul

Home minister Amit Shah said Goswami’s arrest “reminds us of the emergency”, adding that the attack on a “free press” will be opposed.

Republic TV alleged that Goswami was “physically assaulted” while being arrested by the police.

NAGPUR, Maharashtra: The Crime Investigation Department of Mumbai Police on Wednesday morning arrested Republic TV chief Arnab Goswami in a case of abetment to suicide from 2018.

Congress and its allies have shamed democracy once again. Blatant misuse of state power against Republic TV & Arnab Goswami is an attack on individual freedom and the 4th pillar of democracy. It reminds us of the Emergency. This attack on free press must be and WILL BE OPPOSED.

Several top BJP ministers have tweeted in favour of press freedom after Goswami’s arrest, though they have been mum on the detention of journalists who have written stories or even social media posts against BJP governments.

Between FIR And Arrest, UP’s Journalists Fight To Survive

The case was registered in 2018 when an interior designer committed suicide and named Goswami in the suicide note. A closure report had been filed in this case by the state police and Goswami given a clean chit when BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis was chief minister. It’s not clear yet when the case was reopened.

Goswami is likely to be taken to Raigad district of Maharashtra, where the case was registered.

Speaking to a Marathi news channel, Maharashtra cabinet minister and senior NCP leader Nawab Malik said, ” Law is taking its course. Some journalists were crying foul about the suicide of an actor but the same person is also responsible for one suicide. These people think that they can distract police by indulging in propaganda. The architect had clearly said in his suicide note that this man had caused him to die by suicide by denying him his dues.”

After Republic TV’s criticism of the Mumbai Police during its investigation of the Sushant Singh Rajput death case, the law enforcement agency, which reports to the Shiv Sena-led state government, has been targeting the channel and its employees. The channel called it a “mega witch-hunt” on Wednesday.

Senior BJP ministers, including I&B minister Prakash Javadekar, called the arrest an “attack on press freedom”.