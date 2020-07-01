The United States has bought up virtually all stocks of a drug shown to reduce the recovery time of Covid-19 patients.

Trials suggested Remdesivir – an anti-viral drug first developed to tackle Ebola – could cut recovery time by around four days.

The US said it had secured more than 500,000 courses of the drug, which is produced by US pharmaceutical firm Gilead, for American hospitals.

This represents 100% of Gilead’s projected production of the drug for July (94,200 courses), 90% of production in August (174,900 courses), and 90% of production in September (232,800 courses), alongside an allocation for clinical trials.

US health secretary Alex Azar said in a statement: “President Trump has struck an amazing deal to ensure Americans have access to the first authorised therapeutic for Covid-19.

“To the extent possible, we want to ensure that any American patient who needs Remdesivir can get it.

“The Trump administration is doing everything in our power to learn more about life-saving therapeutics for Covid-19 and secure access to these options for the American people.”

In May, the United Nations announced a £6.5bn programme to speed up global access to safe, affordable and universal coronavirus vaccines and medicines.

Secretary general Antonio Guterres said at the time that treatments must be safe, affordable and “available for everyone, everywhere”.

Oxford University’s Professor Peter Horby, chair of the New and Emerging Respiratory Virus Threats Advisory Group (Nervtag), said manufacturer Gilead would be under “certain political pressures locally” as a US company.