Reese Witherspoon Started A Meme About 2020 Moods And It's Way Too Real.

We were all so clueless in January.

Actor Reese Witherspoon sparked a celebrity social media challenge when she posted a mood calendar of how her year’s going so far (and how it’s forecasted to continue). Using photos of her on-screen self, she perfectly captured the living dumpster fire of 2020.

Starting out the year as the bubbly Elle Woods from “Legally Blonde,” she devolves into the hardy Cheryl Strayed, her character from “Wild,” for June through September:

Witherspoon’s challenge prompted a sea of laughing-crying eyes emojis from other celebs who jumped aboard the pandemic-era trend, including Mindy Kaling, Kerry Washington, Drew Barrymore, Mark Ruffalo and more.

The calendars typically followed the formula of a sprightly January and concerned March before moving on to a grim April through September. The calendars end there. Who knows what’s next?