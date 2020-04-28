Red, Orange, Green Zones Declared In West Bengal; 43 New Coronavirus Cases Found

Hindustan Times via Getty Images A municipal health department worker screens people for body temperature at Poddar Court area in Kolkata on April 20, 2020.

The West Bengal government on Monday declared four districts in the state as red zones and 287 containtment zones in Kolkata even as it said that there were 43 new coronavirus cases in the state in the last 24 hours. Bengal chief secretary Rajiva Sinha claimed that West Bengal’s death rate was lower than national average, amid questions about the methodology Bengal was using to count deaths. The number of deaths, according to the government bulletin, remained at 20 and 504 active cases. The state has had a total of 633 COVID-19 patients so far according to state government data.

Govt declares red and orange zones The Mamata Banerjee government on Monday said that the state had four red zones — Kolkata, Howrah, North 24 Parganas and Purba Medinipur districts. A PTI report said that 11 districts were declared as orange zones and eight are green zones. South 24 Parganas, Hooghly, Paschim Medinipur, Purba Bardhaman, Paschim Bardhaman, Kalimpong, Nadia, Jalpaiguri, Darjeeling, Murshidabad and Malda are in the orange zone. The eight districts in the green zone are Alipurduar, Cooch Behar, Uttar Dinajpur, Dakhin Dinajpur, Birbhum, Bankura, Purulia and Jhargram. The report said that 287 areas in Kolkata, the majority of which are in north and central parts of the city, have been identified as containment zones. There were eight containment zones in Purba Medinipur district, out of which there are five zones from where there has been no report of any new COVID-19 infection since April 9, Chief Secretary Rajiva Sinha said. In the North 24 Parganas district, there has been no report of any COVID-19 positive cases from 13 zones out of the total 57 containment zones, he said. He said that out of the 287 containment zones in Kolkata, there have been no cases from 18 zones in the last two weeks. Sinha further said that in Howrah district there were 56 containment zones, and from 13 of them there has been no new case of conornavirus infection. He said if no new case is reported from a zone for at least 21 days, the government will announce relaxation there.

