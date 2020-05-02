Lifestyle

The Peanut Butter Bread Recipes Everyone's Searching For

If you're sick of baking banana bread, try this easy quickbread that doesn't require any yeast.

It’s no secret that baking has taken off in popularity during the coronavirus pandemic, and our baking obsessions fluctuate from day to day: banana bread, sourdough bread and starter, flourless desserts, no-bake desserts, banana brownies, baked goods made from boxed cake mix, cheesecakes and so much more.

But a simple quickbread recipe has been making its way to the top of search engines: peanut butter bread.

According to Delish, the recipe first gained popularity in a YouTube video from Glen & Friends Cooking in the summer of 2019, wherein the hosts baked a recipe for peanut butter bread from a 1932 edition of the cookbook “Five Roses: A Guide to Good Cooking.” And from there, it skyrocketed to viral level on the Reddit community r/Old_Recipes.

The original recipe is super simple, requiring about an hour of your time and including ingredients you likely already have in your pantry. And since it’s a quickbread, it doesn’t require the yeast that’s been difficult for so many of us to find during COVID-19.

For proof of how the recipe has been trending, just look at the hashtag #peanutbutterbread on Instagram for a look at home bakers’ latest creations:

Below, we’ve got five versions of peanut butter bread from some of our favorite food bloggers. Try a simple version made with bananas or really kick things up with some Nutella swirls. Get baking!

1
Nutella Swirl Peanut Butter Banana Bread
Sally's Baking Addiction
Get the Nutella Swirl Peanut Butter Banana Bread recipe from Sally's Baking Addiction
2
Peanut Butter Apple Banana Bread
Averie Cooks
Get the Peanut Butter Apple Banana Bread recipe from Averie Cooks
3
Peanut Butter Banana Bread
Oh Sweet Basil
Get the Peanut Butter Banana Bread recipe from Oh Sweet Basil
4
Nutella-Layered-and-Swirled Peanut Butter Bread
Averie Cooks
Get the Nutella-Layered-and-Swirled Peanut Butter Bread recipe from Averie Cooks
5
Peanut Butter Banana Bread with Chocolate Chips
Brown Eyed Baker
Get the Peanut Butter Banana Bread with Chocolate Chips recipe from Brown Eyed Baker
