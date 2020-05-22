What's Happening In Madhya Pradesh? Advice From Ramdev, Prepping For Bypolls

Twitter/Shivaj Singh Chouhan A file photo of Shivraj Singh Chouhan

The Shivraj Singh Chouhan-led government in Madhya Pradesh is facing criticism as Covid-19 cases continue to rise in the state. On Thursday, the state reported 248 new coronavirus cases and four deaths, taking the total number of cases to 5,981. A day earlier, Chouhan had held a meeting with yoga guru Ramdev where they discussed ways to tackle the pandemic. A tweet from his office said that senior officers, officials from AYUSH department and chief medical and health officers (CMHOs) were also present at the meeting. The Hindu reported that “at a video-conference to give advice” to the CMHOs, Ramdev said that if an individual’s immunity is strong, coronavirus can do no harm to them. State health minister Narottam Mishra was also present during the meeting, the report added, in which Ramdev guided health officials on the use of Ayurvedic medicines and pranayama to combat the virus.

Aam Aadmi Party’s Madhya Pradesh unit took a dig at the Chouhan government over the video conference, tweeting that this was a sign of “new India”:

To control COVID-19, Madhya Pradesh CM and his ministers take advice from Baba Ramdev via Video Conference !!



This is New India where Doctors are Replaced by Baba, and Medicines are Replaced by Gaumutra & Churan !! pic.twitter.com/unYuwwiP3W — AAP Madhya Pradesh (@AAPMPOfficial) May 21, 2020

Mishra was only named the health minister in April after the state weathered through weeks of the pandemic with just Chouhan at the helm. Chouhan, who took oath on 23 March, had set a record by becoming the longest serving Chief Minister without a council of ministers, according to News18. His latest stint as chief minister had come after a period of intense political turmoil in the state. Transfers after rise in cases The government has also transferred a couple of key officials recently. After Khandwa saw 90 new coronavirus cases, the Madhya Pradesh government on Wednesday transferred Khandwa district collector and superintendent of police, Hindustan Times reported. After Ujjain became a hotspot, collector Shashank Mishra was shifted on 4 May and SP Sachin Atulkar on 7 May. The Madhya Pradesh Congress criticised the Chouhan government over its handling of the pandemic and asked for his resignation. State Congress president’s media coordinator Narendra Saluja was quoted as saying by Hindustan Times, “If inefficiency is the reason behind these transfers then why chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan should not go from his post under whose leadership the state government failed to control coronavirus in the state and almost entire state has been affected by the disease except five districts?” He added that either Chouhan should step down or Prime Minister Narendra Modi should remove him.