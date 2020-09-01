Sharing Info On Ram Temple Trust Will Endanger Life Or Compromise Confidential Info Source: MHA

NEW DELHI—The Amit Shah-led union home ministry has yet again refused to provide any details about the Ram Temple trust in Ayodhya under the right to information because the ministry believes that doing so would “endanger the life or physical safety of any person or identify the source of information or assistance given in confidence for law enforcement or security purposes”.

This was revealed in a response received by Ghaziabad resident and RTI activist Sushil Raghav from the home ministry to his appeal filed after the ministry, in a previous response, denied him information without giving any reasons.

The latest response was sent on August 13 by Joint Secretary (JKL) Manish Tiwari in the Amit Shah-led ministry. It states, “And whereas it may be noted that the sought information/documents in respect of Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust is covered under the section 8(g) of RTI Act, 2005. Hence, these cannot be shared.” It does not describe whose life will be under threat or what information or source could be compromised.

An official of the home ministry with knowledge of the matter has since confirmed while speaking with this reporter that there is a small but significant typographical error in that reply. It should be read as 8 (1)(g) and not 8 (g) because the latter does not exist in the Right to Information Act, 2005.

According to the section 8 (1)(g) of the RTI law, there is no obligation on public authorities like the union home ministry to give any Indian citizen “information, the disclosure of which would endanger the life or physical safety of any person or identify’ the source of information or assistance given in confidence for law enforcement or security purposes.”

HuffPost India reached out to Tiwari, the senior home ministry official who responded to Raghav, to understand how sharing details of the Ram Temple trust could endanger anybody’s life or physical safety or further compromise information provided for law enforcement purposes.

The ministry’s official written reply to the appeal filed by the RTI applicant does not explain why it believes that section 8(1)(g) of the RTI Act is applicable. Tiwari’s office responded to a call by this reporter on Tuesday morning saying the senior official was not present in the ministry. This report will be updated if and when Tiwari or his office reverts with an official reply.