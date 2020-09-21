Now, Opposition Rajya Sabha MPs On Dharna Outside Parliament Over Farm Bill

The eight Rajya Sabha MPs including Trinamool Congress’s Derek O’Brien, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP)’s Sanjay singh, Congress’s Rajeev Satav and CPM’s KK Ragesh, who were suspended for alleged misconduct, are now sitting on dharna outside the Parliament near the Gandhi statue.

They were suspended for a week.

Chairman of the house M Venkaiah Naidu also rejected a no confidence motion deputy chairman Harivansh on the grounds that proper procedure was not followed, PTI reported.

Journalist Pallavi Ghosh tweeted a video of the MPs sitting on the dharna, and in the video O’Brien is seen saying. “Opposition parties are here. Samajwadi Party is here, DMK is here, CPM is here, CPI is here, Aam Aadmi Party is here. IUML is here, TRS is here. Trinamool is here...”

“Please understand we do not need to say anything. Humko or kuch nahi bolna hai (we don’t want to say anything)... humko yahan baithna hai Gandhi statue ke paas,” the TMC MP said.