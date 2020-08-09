Kerala: Rajamala Landslide Death Toll Rises To 26, Search On To Locate Missing Persons

ASSOCIATED PRESS Rescuers work at the site of a mudslide triggered by heavy monsoon rain in Idukki, Kerala, Aug. 7, 2020.

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM/IDUKKI — The death toll in the massive landslide that destroyed a row of 20 houses of tea estate workers in the high range Idukki district of Kerala on Saturday climbed to 26 with 11 more bodies being recovered from the debris, as efforts were on amid continuing rains to locate those missing.

In his press meet at Thiruvananthapuram, chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan said11 bodies were recovered from the site of the landslide at Rajamala while three are yet to be identified.

“This is in addition to the 15 bodies recovered yesterday.This brings the death toll in the landslide at the tea plantation to 26.

Rescue operations continue at Rajamala in full swing. Post-mortem of the victims is being speeded up.

An amount of Rs 5 lakh was announced as emergency assistance for those who lost their lives.

“The government will bear the medical treatment expenses of those injured in the disaster,” Vijayan said.