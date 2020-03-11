The Secret To Raising Kids Who Actually Get Along

When I was campaigning to have a second child a few years back, I kept telling my husband that I wanted our son to have a built-in, lifelong friend — or at least an ally. I don’t think I was naive about it. I know kids fight, and I know that sibling relationships are complex. But I also know that my own sister is one of the great loves of my life.

So I was heartened when my younger son was born and the older one seemed immediately taken with him, proudly showing off “his” baby. It goes both ways. It’s clear that my boys love each other. But they can also be breathtakingly cruel. Like this morning, when my older son pushed his little brother off his chair and straight onto his head. Or a few days ago, when my younger kid refused to give his pleading brother a hug before bed, cackling like some weird toddler cartoon villain. Their relationship is beautiful and volatile, which makes it confusing as hell.

For more than 30 years, Laurie Kramer, a professor of applied psychology at Northeastern University in Boston, has studied sibling conflict. She and her co-researchers are distilling much of what she’s learned into a new program called More Fun With Sisters And Brothers, which is for parents of 4- to 8-year-old children who want to help those kids build positive relationships.

“It isn’t just the sort of things people talk about, like age between siblings or same or different gender between siblings. What seems to be most important is how children learn to develop a good relationship with one another,” Kramer told HuffPost. “I think that’s good news for parents ... there are things you can do to help kids get along.”

(Families who are interested can register for the online program, which includes four lessons, for free. The program is focused on that age range because kids are developmentally capable of things like empathy, but their behaviors aren’t yet set in stone, Kramer said.)

Wondering what the evidence says about raising kids who are pals? Here are four easy-to-implement strategies from Kramer’s research to help you raise kids who actually like each other.

1. Tell them you want them to get along.

Sibling relationships are important for long-term mental health and behavioral outcomes. Research shows, for example, that having a sibling can help foster empathy, while sibling bullying can cause measurable emotional distress. And, of course, day to day it makes for a way happier household if your kids aren’t fighting all the damn time.

But parents don’t always make it clear to their kiddos that a) they recognize it’s important for them to build their own relationship, and b) they care a lot that they learn to treat each other with kindness and respect.

“Sometimes kids don’t know that their parents think it is important that they get along,” Kramer said.

Simply letting your kids know that you value the relationship they have with each other can be a good first step in setting expectations. Tell them this matters to you and point out instances when they’re having fun together that make you happy. Then do it again and again.

2. Don’t ignore their conflicts.

“If you read a lot of the older parenting manuals, they’ll tell you that parents should not intervene in sibling conflicts. That turns out to be really wrong,” Kramer said. “There’s no research to support it whatsoever.”

With younger kids in particular, parents are sometimes wary of intervening because they are worried their kids are simply trying to get their attention, but Kramer said that’s really not why siblings fight. Kids don’t come into the world knowing how to manage conflicts, particularly with siblings who are always around them. That is tricky stuff for anyone, really, adults included. It’s your job as a parent to help them develop those skills.