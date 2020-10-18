Hyderabad Rains: Citizens Take To Twitter To Show Devastation, Slam KCR Govt

NOAH SEELAM via Getty Images Cantonment Board workers use a boat to evacuate residents on a flooded street following heavy rains in Hyderabad on October 15, 2020.

After yet another night of heavy rains in Hyderabad, the flood situation has gone from bad to worse. The city received heavy rainfall in the last week inundating several part of the city, with the latest spell being on Saturday night.

PTI reported official data as saying Singapur Township in Medchal Malkajgiri district received 157.3 mm of rainfall, followed by 153 mm of rain at Bandlaguda near Uppal in the city. Several other areas in the city also witnessed heavy rain.

According to government data the heavy rains have killed at least 50 people and the cost of destruction from the rains is likely to be around Rs 5,000 crore.

Twitter was abuzz on Sunday morning with photos from the city that showed the extent of the devastation caused by the rains.