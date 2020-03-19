Quarantined Spaniards Are Thanking Medical Workers Each Night In The Most Moving Way

Each night, quarantined citizens in Spain pay a stirring tribute to the health care workers who are on the front lines of the coronavirus pandemic.
The country introduced a two-week state of emergency over the weekend that bans people from leaving their homes unless there are extenuating circumstances. Since then, residents in apartments nationwide have joined together during various times in the evening to applaud and bang kitchen implements in a show of solidarity.
Check out the videos here:
The demonstration of gratitude spread to neighboring France on Tuesday night, HuffPost France reported, though it’s unclear if it will become a daily event there as well.
Other videos of people paying similar tribute to medical workers have also emerged from Peru:
Elsewhere in Spain, where the virus has sickened more than 13,700 people and killed 598, self-isolating residents have also been using their time in lockdown to work out together (from a distance, of course):
As well as play bingo:
Pose for portraits:
Hold impromptu club nights:
And play “I Spy”:
This man, however, opted to break the strict self-isolation rules while wearing a dinosaur costume and earned a swift rebuke from the police:
