After Kerala, Punjab Becomes Second State To Move Resolution Against CAA

CHANDIGARH — The ruling Congress moved a resolution in the state Assembly on Friday demanding that the Central government scrap the controversial Citizenship Amendment Act.

State Minister Brahm Mohindra moved the resolution against the CAA on the second day of the two-day special session.

“The CAA enacted by Parliament has caused countrywide anguish and social unrest with widespread protests all over the country. The state of Punjab also witnessed protests against this legislation, which were peaceful and involved all segments of our society,” Mohindra said while reading out the resolution.

After Kerala, Punjab is the second state to pass a resolution against the CAA.

For the latest news and more, follow HuffPost India on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our newsletter.

The resolution said the amended law on citizenship seeks to negate the very secular fabric on which the Constitution of India is based.

“It is divisive and stands for everything opposed to a free and fair democracy, which must enshrine equality for all. Alongside the religion-based discrimination in granting citizenship, it is apprehended that the CAA is also likely to endanger the linguistic and cultural identity of some sections of our people. CAA also envisages cancellation of the registration of Overseas Citizens of India (OCI) card holders, if they violate any law,” the resolution said.

It further said the CAA is aimed at distinguishing between illegal migrants on the basis of religion, which is not permissible under the Constitution that guarantees the right to equality and equal protection of the laws to all persons.

CAA provides for granting citizenship for Hindus, Sikhs, Buddhists, Jains, Parsis and Christians, who had migrated to India before December 31, 2014 but not to members of the Muslim community.