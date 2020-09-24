Punjab: Farmers Organise 'Rail Roko' Agitation To Protest Against Farm Bills

Hindustan Times via Getty Images Farmers raise slogans during a protest at Beas Bridge against the three agriculture ordinances on September 14, 2020 in Amritsar.

Farmers in Punjab on Thursday began a three-day ‘rail roko’ agitation to protest against the three farm bills which were passed by the Rajya Sabha on Sunday.

Railway authorities said 14 pairs of special trains will remain suspended from 24 to 26 September and officials told PTI that the decision was taken keeping in mind the safety of passengers and protection of railway property from any damage.

The call for the ‘rail roko’ agitation was given by the Kisan Mazdoor Sangharsh Committee and later, different farmers’ outfits also extended their support.

Committee president Satnam Singh Pannu said that they have appealed to representatives of political parties, ministers, MPs and MLAs not to take part in the farmers’ agitation.

The representatives of the committee, according to PTI, said they were getting support from several sections including government employees and labourers.