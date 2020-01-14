WATCH: Protests Against CAA, NRC During India Vs Australia Match At Wankhede

ASSOCIATED PRESS Shikhar Dhawan and KL Rahul during the first ODI match between India and Australia in Mumbai, January 14, 2020.

During the first ODI between India and Australia at Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai, some spectators protested against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and the National Register of Citizens (NRC).

The spectators can be seen wearing white T-shirts with ’No CAA’, ‘No NRC’ and ‘No NPR’ written on them.

While earlier reports claimed that the stadium’s security turned back people wearing black clothes, Hindustan Times correspondent saw several spectators wearing black in the stands.

The Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA) also denied the allegations. “There have been no instructions given by us or by the police authorities. There is no such ban or restriction,” Hindustan Times quoted from the MCA’s statement.