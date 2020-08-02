Thousands Protest In Berlin Against Coronavirus Restrictions

BERLIN — Thousands protested Germany’s coronavirus restrictions Saturday in a Berlin demonstration that insisted “the end of the pandemic” has arrived — a declaration that comes just as authorities are voicing increasing concerns about an uptick in new infections. With few masks in sight, a dense crowd marched through downtown Berlin from the Brandenburg Gate.

AP Photo/Markus Schreiber People mostly without face masks attend a demonstration with the slogan against coronavirus restrictions in Berlin, Germany, Saturday, Aug. 1, 2020.

Protesters who came from across the country held up homemade signs with slogans like “Corona, false alarm,” “We are being forced to wear a muzzle,” “Natural defense instead of vaccination” and “We are the second wave.” They chanted, “We’re here and we’re loud, because we are being robbed of our freedom!” Police used bullhorns to chide participants to adhere to social distancing rules and to wear masks, apparently with little success. They tweeted that they drew up a criminal complaint against the rally’s organizer for failing to enforce hygiene rules, then said shortly afterward that the organizer had ended the march.

AP Photo/Markus Schreiber People gather at the Brandenburg gate for a demonstration against coronavirus restrictions in Berlin, Germany, Saturday, Aug. 1, 2020.