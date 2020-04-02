Actor Prithviraj's Film Crew In Jordan Will Be Provided All Possible Help, Says Kerala Minister

Kerala minister AK Balan said authorities will make all possible help available for Malayalam actor Prithviraj and his film crew of 57 people, who are stuck in Jordan while shooting for the film Adujeevitham.

Prithviraj, director Blessy and their film unit suspended their shoot amid restrictions in Jordan to contain the coronavirus outbreak.

The actor posted an update on their situation on Instagram, saying that the team was cooperating with authorities in Jordan and waiting for the earliest available opportunity to return to India.

“There are thousands of Indians around the world waiting to get back home and we hope when the appropriate time and opportunity arrives, we are also able to come back to India,” he wrote.

Kerala’s culture minister AK Balan said on Wednesday he had spoken to MEA minister of state V Muraleedharan who had assured him that they would help crew members who were concerned about their visas expiring during their stay.

Balan said Muraleedharan had spoken to CM Pinarayi Vijayan and Prithiraj’s mother Mallika Sukumaran for details of the situation.