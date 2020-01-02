Prince William Launches Multi-Million-Dollar Prize To 'Repair The Earth'

(Reuters) - Britain’s Prince William this week launched a multi-million-pound prize to encourage the world’s greatest problem-solvers to find answers to Earth’s biggest environmental problems, saying the planet was now at a tipping point.

The Earthshot Prize, described in its publicity as the “most prestigious environmental prize in history,” will be awarded to five winners a year over the next decade with the aim of producing at least 50 solutions to the world’s most pressing challenges.

“The earth is at a tipping point and we face a stark choice: either we continue as we are and irreparably damage our planet or we remember our unique power as human beings and our continual ability to lead, innovate and problem-solve,” William, 37, said in a statement.

“Remember the awe-inspiring civilizations that we have built, the life-saving technology we have created, the fact that we have put a man on the moon,” he added. “People can achieve great things. The next 10 years present us with one of our greatest tests - a decade of action to repair the Earth.”