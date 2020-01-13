A Sunday Times re​port released over the weekend claimed that William told a friend he’s “sad” he and Harry are now “separate entities.” Harry and Meghan Markle announced Wednesday in a groundbreaking statement that they are planning to step back as “senior” members of the royal family.

“I’ve put my arm around my brother all our lives and I can’t do that any more; we’re separate entities,” William reportedly said, per The Sunday Times. “I’m sad about that.”

“All we can do, and all I can do, is try and support them and hope that the time comes when we’re all singing from the same page. I want everyone to play on the same team,” the Duke of Cambridge added.

The report comes just after it was announced on Saturday that William, Harry and Prince Charles are expected to meet with Queen Elizabeth on Monday for an emergency family meeting. Meghan, who flew back to Canada to be with the couple’s son, Archie, will reportedly dial in to the talks.



