Press Council of India Notice To 'The Telegraph' For Headline On President Kovind

The Press Council of India (PCI) on Tuesday issued a show-cause notice to the editor of The Telegraph for “violation of journalistic norms” over its headline “Kovind, not Covid, did it” for a story on former Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi’s nomination to the Rajya Sabha.

In a press release, PCI said its chairman Justice Chandramauli Kumar Prasad noted “with concern the satirical use” of the name of President Ram Nath Kovind in The Telegraph’s headline for its front page issue of 17 March, 2020.

The council said it was of the opinion that “satirical comments, ridiculing and denigrating the first citizen of the country is uncalled for and beyond the call of fair journalistic comment”.