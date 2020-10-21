NEWS
21/10/2020 6:43 PM IST | Updated 2 hours ago

Journalist Prashant Kanojia Granted Bail By Allahabad HC

He was arrested in August.

The Allahabad High Court on Wednesday granted bail to journalist Prashant Kanojia. He will be released on Thursday.

He was arrested by the Uttar Pradesh Police in August. 

He moved the High Court after the Lucknow District Court denied him any relief, according to LiveLaw

Last month, his partner Jagisha Arora put out a video appeal asking people to participate in a Twitter trend demanding the release of the journalist.

Arora said in the video that she believes Kanojia was only arrested for standing up to the government and not a tweet and also appealed for financial assistance to fight his case in court. 

