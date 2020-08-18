Journalist Prashant Kanojia Arrested Again By UP Police

Freelance journalist Prashant Kanojia was arrested on Tuesday by the Uttar Pradesh police, allegedly for a post on the Ram Temple in Ayodhya, reported ANI.

Kanojia, a freelance journalist, who has worked for The Wire and The Indian Express, had been arrested last year after he shared a video of a woman on social media who said she wanted to marry UP chief minister Yogi Adityanath. An FIR was lodged against him in April as well.

The Quintquoted Kanojia’s wife, journalist Jagisha Arora, as saying that some of the policemen who came to pick him up were not in uniform.

Journalist Neha Dixit tweeted that the police had shared no written orders or details and took Kanojia to the Vasant Vihar station in Delhi, after which he will be taken to Lucknow.