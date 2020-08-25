Prashant Bhushan Contempt Case: Supreme Court Reserves Verdict On Sentencing

The Supreme Court on Tuesday reserved its verdict on the quantum of sentence in the contempt case against lawyer Prashant Bhushan. The top court had on 14 August held him guilty of contempt for his two tweets against the judiciary.

During the hearing, the Attorney General KK Venugopal suggested that Bhushan be given one more chance to “express regret”. The court should warn him and take compassionate view, he further told the bench headed by Justice Arun Mishra.

The court, however, said Bhushan had not apologised and even made disparaging remarks in the affidavit filed in his defence, according to The Indian Express. The bench gave Bhushan 30 minutes to “think over” his stand of not expressing regret over his tweets.

When the hearing began again, Senior Advocate Rajeev Dhavan, representing Bhushan, said that the order of 20 August giving time to Bhushan to apologise “gives the impression that Bhushan is being coerced to give an apology”.

He added that an apology cannot be made to escape the clutches of law, LiveLaw reported. “An apology has to be sincere.”