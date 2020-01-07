Prasar Bharti News Services Tweets Fake News, Gets Proved Wrong

Prasar Bharati, India’s Public Service Broadcasters, had on Monday tweeted out a video of violence in the Jawaharlal Nehru University, saying the video proved the Vice Chancellor’s comments that those behind the violence on Sunday night were those “opposing” registration in the college.

The broadcaster was called out by AltNews on Tuesday for spreading false information, because it turned out to be quite the opposite.

The JNUSU and Left parties in the university have been protesting the fee hike in the college and had called for a boycott of the registration process this semester. However, it was a masked mob of alleged ABVP workers — an ABVP member has now admitted this on national television — who opposed the boycott who are said to have attacked students at the Sabarmati hostel.

Prasar Bharat’s video was followed by a series of quotes by the JNU registrar that insinuated that the Sunday night attack on JNU students was triggered by those who “opposed” the registration.