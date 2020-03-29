Pope Francis Prays In Empty St. Peter's Square In Hauntingly Moving Images

Pope Francis cut a lonely figure on Friday as he prayed amid the coronavirus pandemic in an empty, rain-soaked St. Peter’s Square.

Instead of delivering the special Urbi et Orbi blessing (which is usually only reserved for the days of Christmas and Easter) in front of massive crowds at the Vatican, the 83-year-old pontiff was assisted by one other person ― who ultimately ended up sitting several feet away.

Photographs and footage of the service ― titled “An Extraordinary Prayer in the Time of Pandemic” ― were described by Twitter users as “haunting,” “poignant” and “moving.”