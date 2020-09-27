Poll Ranks Barack And Michelle Obama As The World's Most Admired Man And Woman

Gary Hershorn / Reuters Former U.S. President Barack Obama and with his wife Michelle Obama in a file photo

Former US President Barack Obama and wife Michelle are the most admired man and woman in the world, according to poll results released by YouGov on Friday.

Other prominent people high on the list included Chinese President Xi Jinping, who ranked third, the Dalai Lama, eighth, businessman and entrepreneur Elon Musk, ninth, Russian President Vladimir Putin, 12th, and President Donald Trump, 15th.

Ranking second, third and fourth on the list, respectively, were actress and social activist Angelina Jolie, Queen Elizabeth II and talk show host and author Oprah Winfrey. Hillary Clinton, the 2016 Democratic presidential nominee, came in 13th, while first lady Melania Trump was 19th. Talk show host Ellen DeGeneres placed 20th ― a drop of five spots from her previous rank in 2019, possibly due to allegations that she has overseen of a toxic work environment on her program.

YouGov, a British market research and data analytics company that has partnered with HuffPost in the past, has conducted annual polls on the world’s most admired individuals since 2014.

Since its inception, Microsoft co-founder and philanthropist Bill Gates had consistently won the top spot for most admired man before dropping to second place this year.

Michelle Obama topped the list of the world’s most admired woman in 2019 ― a title that Jolie had previously laid claim to.