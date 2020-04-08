PM Modi On Lockdown: Unlikely To Be Lifted On 14 April

Strict lockdowns have been implemented across the world to curb the spread of the novel coronavirus pandemic, and it is likely that the 21-say lockdown in India, that was supposed to end on April 14, will be extended.

Reports suggest, that Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in a video conference with leaders of all parties said that it is unlikely the lockdown will be lifted on April 14.

This, however, has not been officially confirmed.

“Massive behavioral, social and personal changes will have to take place... The priority of the government is to save each and every life. The situation in the country is akin to a ‘social emergency’, it has necessitated tough decisions and we must continue to remain vigilant,” PM Modi was quoted by NDTV as saying in the video meeting.