BJP Leaders Are Tweeting Photo Of One Ventilator To Prove 'PM CARES' Works

INA Photo Agency via Getty Images Prime Minister Narendra Modi's address on the Covid19 crisis seen on a smartphone.

As India reported over 10,000 new COVID-19 cases for the fourth consecutive day, BJP leaders have been tweeting the photo of one single ventilator with a PM CARES label, claiming it to be proof of how well the controversial fund is working. The fund was set up by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in March as a public charitable trust “aimed at strengthening the fight against COVID-19” with the PM, Home Minister Amit Shah, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman as trustees. While it invited generous donations from the public and received contributions from big corporations, sports stars and celebrities, the government has never publicly declared how much the fund has accumulated in total. According to reports, PM-CARES had collected Rs 6,500 crore within its first week.

In May, Anoo Bhuyan and Prachi Salve reported for IndiaSpend that the publicly declared donations received by the fund amounted to $1.27 billion (roughly Rs 9,670 crore). Days before the report, the PMO had made its first announcement on the fund’s use, saying it would spend nearly Rs 2,000 crore on 50,000 “Made-in-India” ventilators for government-run COVID hospitals, Rs 100 crore to support coronavirus vaccine development efforts and Rs 1,000 crore to help migrant labourers. On Monday, while a debate rages on the Delhi firm that will audit the fund, BJP leaders began tweeting the same photo of one ventilator to tout that the money was being used effectively. Some even went so far as to say that this was as good as an audit.

People who want audit of #PMCaresFund ... You have it here ... Ventilators start reaching hospitals . No added will be equal to no of ventilators in last 65 years . Thank You @narendramodipic.twitter.com/JtIJbRHMGS — B L Santhosh (@blsanthosh) June 14, 2020

How the #PMCares fund will be used:



2000Cr - For Ventilators.

1000Cr - To Help migrant workers.

100Cr - To help Indian Academia and Startup who are working to find the cure for Covid-19. pic.twitter.com/UaSSoX8ZwN — Arvind Menon (@MenonArvindBJP) June 15, 2020

Here is how your contribution to #PMCares is helping the nation. pic.twitter.com/YPGB2PHf5d — Shankar Chaudhary (@ChaudhryShankar) June 14, 2020

Some BJP leaders have also been using a chart of state-wise distribution of ventilators in India—sourced from the The Center For Disease Dynamics, Economics & Policy—to claim that the PM Cares fund will be used to double the existing number of machines in India. Amit Malviya, the head of BJP’s IT cell, claimed this was audit enough.

According to this study, in last 70 years, India got a total of 47 thousand ventilators in public and private hospitals. With #PMCARES, in one stroke, India will get 50 thousand more ventilators!



Did some one want an audit? Go, learn to count till 50,000 to start with... pic.twitter.com/pSxZOUFoO3 — Amit Malviya (@amitmalviya) June 15, 2020

According to this study, in last 70 years, India got total of 47 thousand ventilators in public & private hospitals. With #PMCARES, in one stroke, India will get 50 thousand more ventilators! Thankyou @narendramodi ji pic.twitter.com/V1fnABBiIq — Kuljeet Singh Chahal (@kuljeetschahal) June 15, 2020

For those asking, in the last 70 years, India got a total of 47000 ventilators in public & private hospitals. With #PMCARES, in one stroke, India will get 50000 more ventilators! pic.twitter.com/vAXPZnZ2lG — Priti Gandhi - प्रीति गांधी (@MrsGandhi) June 15, 2020