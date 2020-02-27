Watch: Pink Floyd's Roger Waters Reads Aamir Aziz's Poem 'Sab Yaad Rakha Jayega'

TOLGA AKMEN via Getty Images Pink Floyd's Roger Waters speaks after a march in support of Wikileaks founder Julian Assange in London on February 22, 2020.

Roger Waters, co-founder of Pink Floyd, was seen on video reciting the poem ‘Sab Yaad Rakha Jayega’ by Aamir Aziz during an event in London. He was speaking at the event to demand the release of jailed Wikileaks founder Julian Assange, according to The Indian Express.

Before beginning the recitation, he said Aziz is involved in a fight against Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his “fascist, racist Citizenship law”.

Widespread protests have taken place across India against the discriminatory Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA). The peaceful sit-in at Delhi’s Shaheen Bagh against the CAA is in its third month now.

Watch: