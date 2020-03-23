Pinarayi Vijayan Announces Lockdown In Kerala After 28 New Cases Of Coronavirus

Hindustan Times via Getty Images File image of Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan.

The Kerala government on Monday announced lockdown after 28 new cases of coronavirus were reported in the state, taking the total to 95. The lockdown will continue till March 31, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said. Of the 28 new cases, 25 have come from Dubai and the rest are primary contacts, The News Minute quoted Vijayan as saying.

28 #Coronavirus cases reported in Kerala today, taking the total cases in the state to 95 (including 4 patients who have been discharged and 91 who are undergoing treatment): Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan pic.twitter.com/RJ4O1OaW3Y — ANI (@ANI) March 23, 2020

In a tweet, Vijayan said essential services will remain open and state borders will be closed. Water, electricity, telecom, essential food and medicine services will be ensured to the public, the Chief Minister said. Camps will be prepared for migrant labourers in the state and they will be provided food and given medical examination, The News Minute further quoted Vijayan as saying. Kerala State Road Transport Corporation and private buses will not ply, but private vehicles will be allowed. Petrol stations will not be shut and LPG distribution will be allowed, according to PTI.

Kerala will go into a lockdown.



Strict measures imposed in Kasaragod district.



Essential services will remain open.



State borders will be closed.



Have decided to intensify monitoring activities. — Pinarayi Vijayan (@vijayanpinarayi) March 23, 2020