PIB Hindi's Twitter Handle Keeps 'Liking' Soft Porn Tweets

It’s happened again. A Twitter account managed by the Press Information Bureau is back to ‘liking’ soft porn tweets.
The PIB is a central government agency which communicates with the press on its behalf and disseminates information on various public platforms.
On Tuesday, journalist Rohini Singh pointed out that PIB Hindi’s Twitter handle had ‘liked’ two soft porn tweets.
The first tweet was dated January 25 and the second was from March 22.
As people on Twitter pointed out the pornographic nature of the tweets, the first one briefly disappeared from the account’s ‘Likes’ section before appearing again a few minutes later.
HuffPost India has reached out to PIB for a comment.
This is not the first such incident this year.
In March, reports pointed out that the PIB English and Hindi Twitter accounts had ‘liked’ several Japanese and pornographic tweets.
A PIB official had at the time told The Print that it was a “technical issue”. “We have again taken this problem up with Twitter and this is being checked,” the official said. “The same problem was reported a few months ago, even then we had reported this to Twitter.”
The bureau had also tweeted a clarification saying Twitter was working on resolving the issue.
Hacker Elliot Anderson had pointed out that the account was partially hacked.
The government agency does not have a great track record on Twitter.
Fact checks of tweets by PIB Fact Check have been published by Alt News, Newslaundry and The Wire.
In December 2019, PIB’s English Twitter had taken down a tweet posted by a member of its social media in support of students after the Delhi Police entered the Jamia Milia Islamia campus.
The tweet had read: “Seeing Jamia turn into a war zone is the last thing I expected to see. I can’t let my alma mater bleed.”