IN PHOTOS: The Women Journalists Covering The Harvey Weinstein Trial

Much of what the world has seen and heard about Harvey Weinstein’s rape trial has come from a core group of women journalists — the regulars at the Manhattan courthouse who would be there reporting regardless of whether a celebrity was involved. Down in the cramped press room, they’ve squeezed together to offer other reporters a place to work. They’ve put their natural journalistic competitiveness aside to go through their notes to ensure they’re accurately quoting testimony, despite the courtroom’s shoddy sound system and the constant wail of sirens outside.

For the latest news and more, follow HuffPost India on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our newsletter.

Laptops in hand, they’ve repeatedly made the trek from the courthouse gallery to the hallway to file breaking news updates. During lulls, they’ve turned the adjacent women’s bathroom into a lounge and a news bureau, making calls, jotting notes and taking time for themselves to recharge.

AP Photo/Mary Altaffer New York Post reporter Rebecca Rosenberg, left, New York Times reporter Jan Ransom, second from left, Fox News field producer Marta Dhanis, third from left, and freelance reporter working for Vulture magazine Victoria Bekiempis, right, go over their notes at the end of the day in Harvey Weinstein's rape trial, Thursday, Feb. 13, 2020, in New York. Courtroom artist Jane Rosenberg is seen in the background.

AP Photo/Mary Altaffer New York Post reporter Rebecca Rosenberg, top, CBS Network News producer Cassandra Gauthier, left, Court TV producer Grace Wong, second from left, Vulture magazine freelance reporter Victoria Bekiempis, third from left, and New York Daily News reporter Molly Crane-Newman, use their phones to film Harvey Weinstein leaving for the day during his rape trial, Wednesday, Feb. 19, 2020, in New York.

AP Photo/Mary Altaffer Court TV legal correspondent Chanley Painter drinks coffee and talks on the phone while waiting for Harvey Weinstein to arrive at a Manhattan courthouse for his rape trial, Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2020, in New York.

AP Photo/Mary Altaffer Freelance photographer working for Reuters Caitlin Ochs uses a window in a women's restroom to shoot an overhead photo of Harvey Weinstein leaving the courthouse for the day during his rape trial, Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2020, in New York.

AP Photo/Mary Altaffer New York Times photographer Brittainy Newman tests the light while waiting to shoot Harvey Weinstein from an overhead position as he arrives at a Manhattan courthouse for his rape trial, Thursday, Feb. 20, 2020, in New York.

AP Photo/Mary Altaffer Artist Elizabeth Williams uses the lunch break to put final touches on a courtroom drawing of Harvey Weinstein during his rape trial, Wednesday, Feb. 19, 2020, in New York.

AP Photo/Mary Altaffer New York Daily News reporter Molly Crane-Newman uses her smart phone to film Harvey Weinstein leaving court during his rape trial, Thursday, Feb. 13, 2020, in New York.

ASSOCIATED PRESS Freelance reporter working for Vulture magazine Victoria Bekiempis waits in the hallway during Harvey Weinstein's rape trial, Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2020, in New York.

AP Photo/Mary Altaffer Variety reporter Elizabeth Wagmeister, right, and ABC news reporter Chris Franscescani leave the courtroom for the day during Harvey Weinstein's rape trial, Thursday, Feb. 13, 2020, in New York.

AP Photo/Mary Altaffer Vulture magazine freelance reporter Victoria Bekiempis, left, Fox News field producer Marta Dhanis, center, and New York Daily News reporter Molly Crane-Newman, take a break from Harvey Weinstein's rape trial in the women's restroom, Wednesday, Feb. 19, 2020, in New York.

AP Photo/Mary Altaffer Bloomberg News reporter Patricia Hurtado works in the press room during Harvey Weinstein's rape trial, Thursday, Feb. 20, 2020, in New York.

AP Photo/Mary Altaffer New York Post reporter Rebecca Rosenberg is surrounded by court officers as she stands in the hallway during Harvey Weinstein's rape trial, Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2020, in New York.

AP Photo/Mary Altaffer Washington Post reporter Shayna Jacobs, center, leaves the courtroom at the end of the day in Harvey Weinstein's rape trial, Thursday, Feb. 13, 2020, in New York.

AP Photo/Mary Altaffer NBC News field producer Sumiko Moots, left, and CBS Network News producer Cassandra Gauthier wait in line to enter the courtroom during Harvey Weinstein's rape trial, Wednesday, Feb. 19, 2020, in New York.

AP Photo/Mary Altaffer Agence France-Presse photojournalist Angela Weiss, center, and video correspondent Diane Desobeau wait for Harvey Weinstein to leave court during jury deliberations in his rape trial, Thursday, Feb. 20, 2020, in New York.