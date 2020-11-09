Amazing Photos Of Celebrations As Joe Biden Defeats Donald Trump

Celebrations around the country erupted as news spread that Vice President Joe Biden won the election against President Donald Trump.
Photos showed celebrations in Philadelphia, New York, Washington, and other cities.
See the latest photos below of people celebrating President-elect Joe Biden.
Above: People celebrate on Saturday in Philadelphia after news broke that Democrat Joe Biden defeated President Donald Trump to become 46th president of the United States.
A man carries his child as they wave US flags while celebrating on Black Lives Matter plaza across from the White House.
People celebrate on Black Lives Matter plaza near the White House.
People celebrate outside Vaughn’s Lounge in the Bywater section of New Orleans.
New York City erupts in celebration at Times Square.
Celebrations in Oakland, California.
Gabi Poletaev, left, and Michael Crowley celebrate at the Chase Center in Wilmington, Delaware.
People celebrate on Black Lives Matter plaza across from the White House in Washington, DC.
A woman touches her head as she reacts in McPherson Square in Philadelphia.
People celebrate at Times Square in New York.
People wave flags and celebrate on Black Lives Matter plaza across from the White House.
A woman holds up a sign while celebrating across from the White House.
People celebrate outside the Pennsylvania State Capitol in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania.
Newlyweds walk through Black Lives Matter Plaza near the White House.
Amanda Madden sprays champagne as people celebrate at Black Lives Matter Plaza in Washington, DC.
Celebrations broke out in Philadelphia Saturday over Biden’s defeat of Trump.
A photograph of President-elect Joe Biden is held aloft as people celebrate outside the Pennsylvania Convention Center.
People embrace outside Philadelphia’s Pennsylvania Convention Center.
Celebrations also break out in the New York City borough of Manhattan.
People gather in Washington’s Black Lives Matter Plaza.
More hugs in Manhattan.
Spontaneous celebrations in Black Lives Matter Plaza.
Janice Jamison of Evans, Georgia, reacts in Washington’s McPherson Square to CNN’s news that Biden defeated Trump.
Yei Boayue exults in Wilmington, Delaware.