PHOTOS: Newlyweds, Young Children Take Part In Kerala's Human Chain Against CAA

A 620 km long human chain was organised by the ruling CPI(M) led Left Democratic Front in Kerala on Republic Day, demanding withdrawal of the Citizenship Amendment Act.

The chain, which stretched from Kasaragod in north Kerala to Kaliyakkavilai in the southernmost part of the state, was formed at 4 PM, following which the preamble of the Constitution was read out.

Later, participants took an oath to protect the Constitution from the “attempts of the Central government” to destroy it.

The LDF claimed that around seven million people participated in the human chain.

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and CPI leader Kanam Rajendran joined the protest in Thiruvananthapuram.